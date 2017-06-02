A teenager driving a motorcycle was killed in a two vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Oak Park Heights, the State Patrol said.

Declan Raverty, 17, of Roseville, was headed north on Hwy. 95 about 4:40 p.m. and collided with a Cadillac Escalade that had pulled out of the Sunnyside Marina and crossed the northbound lane while making a left turn. He was taken to Regions Hospital where he died. Raverty was wearing a helmet, the patrol said.

A passenger on his bike, Katie Pagel, 20, of Roseville, was also taken to Regions Hospital with noncritical injuries.

The driver of the Escalade, Douglas Hesley, 73, of Stillwater, was not hurt.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office, the Oak Park Heights Police Department and the Bayport Fire Department also responded to the scene.