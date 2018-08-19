CHISHOLM, Minn. — A motorcyclist was killed when he struck a deer head-on in northern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened late Saturday on Highway 169 near Chisholm in St. Louis County.
The crash threw the 20-year-old Hibbing man from his motorcycle. He died at the scene.
The name of the victim was not immediately released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Wisconsin AG race ready to heat up, but will anyone watch?
Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel and Democratic challenger Josh Kaul spent the summer quietly sniping at each other as Wisconsin's crowded gubernatorial primary dominated headlines.
West Metro
Man admits downing 10 tequila shots, driving wrong way on I-94 and killing 2 teens
If accepted by the judge, the plea deal means he will serve about 5 years in prison.
West Metro
Police say puppy stolen from car parked outside Chaska store
Family is offering a reward for Goldy's safe return.
Local
Woman killed in St. Paul, city's 3rd homicide in week
St. Paul police are investigating the city's third homicide in a week.
Local
Motorcyclist killed in crash with deer in northern Minnesota
A motorcyclist was killed when he struck a deer head-on in northern Minnesota.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.