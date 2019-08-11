A motorcyclist crashed and died on a west metro road in Hennepin County, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 5:20 p.m. Friday on County Road 10 just west of Cain Road in Corcoran, police said.

Officers arrived and found the motorcyclist unresponsive. First responders rendered aid, but the rider was declared dead, police said.

Authorities have yet to release his identity and explain the circumstances leading up to the crash.