A 20-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday when he sideswiped a semitrailer truck while merging onto a highway in southern Minnesota, the State Patrol said.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was traveling west on County Road 90 and struck the right rear end of the truck’s trailer as he attempted to merge onto Hwy. 169 in South Bend Township just west of Mankato.

Roads were dry at the time of the crash, which was reported at 9:05 p.m. The patrol did not say if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

The truck driver, Dalibor Pavic, 38, of Lewisville, Texas, was not hurt. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.