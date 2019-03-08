LITTLEROCK, Calif. — Authorities say a motorcycle rider has died after he hit a dead pig on a Southern California road and was thrown from his bike.
KABC-TV says 57-year-old Bradley St. John was doing about 55 mph Thursday night in Littlerock when he struck the animal, which was directly in his path.
St. John was thrown from his BMW onto the road, where he was struck by a minivan. He died at the scene.
The California Highway Patrol says the minivan had tried swerving to avoid the dead pig but struck both the animal and St. John.
