A motorcyclist hit a parked vehicle north of the Twin Cities and was killed, authorities said Thursday.

The crash occurred about 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Summit Avenue in Center City, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald C. Carlson, 66, of nearby Franconia Township, was taken by ambulance to a hospital and died there about an hour later, the Sheriff’s Office said. Carlson was wearing a helmet.

Authorities have not said what might have caused the crash.