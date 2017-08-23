A motorcyclist fleeing police during a traffic stop crashed on a northern Minnesota highway, leaving at least one person dead, the State Patrol said.
The crash around 6 p.m. Tuesday occurred on Hwy. 89 near milepost 7 in Liberty Township in Beltrami County.
According to the patrol, two people were on the Suzuki motorcycle — the 34-year-old male driver and his passenger, a 32-year-old woman from Howard Lake, Minn.
The patrol did not say who died in the crash and said more details would be released on Wednesday.
