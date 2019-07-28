A motorcyclist crashed and died southwest of the Twin Cities, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 1:40 p.m. Friday in Kasota Township at the intersection of Shanaska Creek Road and North Shore Drive, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office.

Pronounced dead at the scene was Ben Tresise, 63, of Lake Crystal, Minn., the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities have yet to say what led Tresise to lose control of his motorcycle.