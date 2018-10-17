A motorcyclist died in collision with pickup truck during the morning commute Wednesday in Minnetonka, authorities said.
The collision at Excelsior Boulevard and Fairview Avenue about 8:20 a.m. is expected to keep both directions of Excelsior closed into the early afternoon as the debris is cleared and authorities collect evidence.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The pickup driver was not hurt. Their identities have yet to be released.
Police have yet to detail the circumstances leading up to the crash.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Minneapolis may yank license of Aqua nightclub after shootings
Days after a shooting that left three injured, Aqua Nightclub and Lounge in downtown Minneapolis has temporarily closed, and the city may pursue pulling…
National
Filing: Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison says ex-wife abused him
Keith Ellison's divorce records unsealed Wednesday contain no allegations the Minnesota congressman physically abused his ex-wife, but he said in a 2015 filing that Kim Ellison repeatedly hit him throughout their 25-year marriage.
Local
West St. Paul apartment fire leaves one person dead
Authorities have yet to indicate how the fire started.
Minneapolis
As hunt for Wis. teen presses on, details on parents' slayings expected
The sheriff has scheduled a news conference for 4 p.m. to update the public on the status of the investigation.
National
Wisconsin Democrat Barnes: '09 lingerie party was 'immature'
Wisconsin Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Mandela Barnes was tagged as the co-host of a lingerie party in 2009 when he was 22, extending an online invitation that joked about "stimulus packages" and used derogatory slang to refer to people who would be turned away.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.