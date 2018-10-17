A motorcyclist died in collision with pickup truck during the morning commute Wednesday in Minnetonka, authorities said.

The collision at Excelsior Boulevard and Fairview Avenue about 8:20 a.m. is expected to keep both directions of Excelsior closed into the early afternoon as the debris is cleared and authorities collect evidence.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The pickup driver was not hurt. Their identities have yet to be released.

Police have yet to detail the circumstances leading up to the crash.