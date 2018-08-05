INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — The State Patrol says a motorcyclist has died in a collision with a moose in northern Minnesota.

The patrol says 66-year-old Gary Allan Vansickle of Milaca was riding a Harley-Davidson on Highway 6 in Koochiching County when he struck a moose that was crossing the road on Saturday.

Authorities say Vansickle was wearing a helmet.