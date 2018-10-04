A motorcyclist died Thursday morning when he collided with a vehicle in Bloomington, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 8 a.m. at Fremont Avenue S. and E. 86th Street, according to police.

The 20-year-old motorcyclist was heading east on 86th and hit a passenger vehicle traveling north on Fremont, police said.

The right of way belonged to the motorcyclist.

The vehicle’s driver was not hurt.