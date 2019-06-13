A motorcyclist who crashed on a busy street in Bloomington died more than a week later, authorities said Thursday.

Douglas C. Pierson, 37, of Bloomington, died Monday at HCMC in Minneapolis from injuries suffered on June 2, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Pierson was riding east on W. American Boulevard when his motorcycle left the road and crashed near Interstate 35W shortly before 6 p.m., police said.

Authorities have yet to say whether Pierson was wearing a helmet.