MILWAUKEE — Motorcycle riders celebrating Harley-Davidson's 115th anniversary in Milwaukee have mixed opinions about the company's high-profile conflict over Europe's retaliatory tariffs on its bikes.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Harley-Davidson announced a plan in June to move some jobs overseas in response to the retaliatory tariffs. The announcement came after the U.S. imposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Bike rider Jim Nolan says he supports the tariffs, despite Harley estimating they'll cost the company about $100 million a year. Nolan and others in support of President Donald Trump's tariffs argue that they send a strong message to other countries that have had unfair trade practices.

Trump tweeted this month encouraging Harley owners to boycott the company because of its plans to cut jobs in the U.S. Bike rider Mike Kyzer says the president needs to stay out of it.