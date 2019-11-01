Sometimes it seems like Gugu Mbatha-Raw is playing some crazy version of showbiz bingo.

She has assembled an astonishing variety of roles in her 36 years. Big-budget Hollywood blockbuster? Sure, “A Wrinkle in Time.” What about an 18th-century English drama? Of course, “Belle.” Any romantic comedies? Check out “Larry Crowne.”

She’s been on Broadway, in Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” no less. And a classic Disney musical with “Beauty and the Beast.” Sci-fi? Of course, look at “Cloverfield Paradox.” Voicing a puppet? Check out “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

“I always like the idea of being a chameleon,” Mbatha-Raw said. “I always like to feel like I’m stretching myself and doing something opposite to what I did before. Because that keeps me interested and hopefully keeps other people interested.”

The actress has a clutch of projects coming out, and they’re typically diverse: the film noir feature “Motherless Brooklyn” opened in theaters Friday, the series “The Morning Show” debuted on the Apple TV Plus streaming service, also on Friday, and the British indie film “Farming” opened in the U.K. two weeks ago.

In “Motherless Brooklyn,” Mbatha-Raw plays a love interest opposite Edward Norton in the actor/director’s adaptation of Jonathan Lethem’s 1999 novel about a private eye with Tourette’s syndrome. Norton moved the story to 1959 and created Mbatha-Raw’s character, a community activist from Harlem who forges an unexpected bond with the detective.

“They’re both overlooked in different ways,” she said. “I think they see something in each other where no one else sort of sees them, which I thought was really beautiful.”

Mbatha-Raw is a performer for whom it’s very important to get the tone right. For “A Wrinkle in Time,” she visited NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. For “Motherless,” she walked around Harlem, listening to Miles Davis and Billie Holiday.

“When you’re filming in New York, the history is all around you,” she said. “And it’s such a treat because it really grounds you in a sense of place and time,” she said.

Mbatha-Raw goes from the ’50s to the present day for “The Morning Show,” a series about the cutthroat off-camera world of a morning TV show that stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. She plays an ambitious talent booker and said the show is deeply influenced by the #MeToo era media landscape.

“It goes to some really interesting dark places,” she said. “It’s quite juicy and Machiavellian.”

Mbatha-Raw graduated from London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and soon found parts on TV and the stage, like on “Doctor Who” and opposite Jude Law in “Hamlet.” Subsequent highlights include the Emmy-winning “Black Mirror” episode “San Junipero” and her first starring film role, in “Belle.”

Mbatha-Raw’s father grew up under apartheid in South Africa, and her mother is white and British. “Identity interests me,” she said. “I like the freedom to be a three-dimensional artist that can explore all sides of humanity.”

Mbatha-Raw makes her home in Los Angeles these days.

“I definitely consider myself British still, but I love America. I just love the spirit here. I love the work that gets made here. I think it’s a fascinating bundle of contradictions, and it’s a dynamic place to live and work.”