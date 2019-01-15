OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The mother of a suburban Kansas City teenager who was fatally shot by police as he backed a minivan out of his family's garage has reached a $2.3 million settlement.

The Kansas City Star reports that the city of Overland Park, Kansas, makes no admission of wrongdoing in the January 2017 death of 17-year-old John Albers. He was killed after officers responded to a report that he was making suicidal comments on social media.

Police say the teenager backed toward an officer, who told the teen to stop before firing 13 times. The teenager's mother, Sheila Albers, says "there is nothing that can ever excuse such an unreasonable use of force."

The officer resigned after the shooting, but prosecutors declined to file charges.

The Kansas City Star obtained the settlement agreement Monday through an open records request.