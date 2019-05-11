Wet Start To May And 2019

With data only through the first 10 days of the month (through Friday), it's already been a wet month across central and southern Minnesota. So far this month the Twin Cities has received 1.71" of rain, 0.61" above average. Now, it must be noted that May is generally our fourth wettest month in the Twin Cities with an average of 3.36" falling. However, we can see precipitation totals of at least an inch so far this month stretching all the way up to Duluth. Precipitation has been below average so far this month from Grand Forks and Fargo to International Falls and Hibbing, however there is plenty of time to make up the deficit.

Of course, the heavier rain already observed across parts of the state adds to our already wet year to date as well. In the Twin Cities, we've already topped 10" of precipitation so far this year. The 10.64” that has fallen is the 11th wettest start to the year on record. We would have only needed another 0.01” through Friday to tie tenth place (10.65" in 2014). The precipitation so far this year in the Twin Cities is 3.32" above average. Every climate location that reports yearly precipitation across the state is running above average so far this year.

_______________________________________________

Record Snow Already In Duluth This Month

While we were "lucky" enough to pick up a trace of snow from that rainy system Wednesday Night, Duluth ended up with 10.6" of heavy snow. That brought their monthly total so far to 10.9" of snow, shattering the previous May record of 8.1" set back in 1954. The 8.3" of snow that fell May 8th is also the only time that at least a half a foot of snow has fallen in a climatological day during the month of May in Duluth - the previous high had been 5.5" back on May 10th, 1902. Let's all hope we don't see any more snow until at least November.

_______________________________________________

Taste of Summer Brewing For Late Week

By Paul Douglas

"To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power wrote Maya Angelou. I lost my mom 7 years ago - Grace was a force of nature and I miss her every day. Give your mother a hug for me. Take nothing for granted.

One thing Minnesotans rarely take for granted is warmth, especially after the Jekyll and Hyde spring we've endured. I don't want to bury the lead: ECMWF predicts 80-degree warmth and sticky dew points for Minnesota from Thursday into Saturday. Like turning on a light switch: instant summer.

The approach of steamy air may set off a few 'isolated' T-storms by Tuesday and Wednesday (isolated means less than 10 percent of the area should see rain). As water in the atmosphere increases by late week those storms may become 'scattered' (10 to 50 percent of the area impacted), even 'numerous' one week from today; a majority of counties picking up a few hours of rain.

A cool bias has kept a lid on severe storms; that may change this week. My shorts and T-shirts are ready for action. Oh, are they ready.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. High 61. Low 45. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 8-13 mph.

MONDAY: Plenty of sun, quite pleasant. High 68. Low 52. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 8-13 mph.

TUESDAY: Lukewarm sun, isolated T-shower. High 70. Low 54. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Intervals of sun, feels like May. High 75. Low 58. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Sticky, few T-storms up north. High 82. Low 60. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind S 7-12 mph.

FRIDAY: Some sun, scattered T-storms. High 83. Low 61. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

SATURDAY: Warm sun, few T-storms pop up. High 85. Low 63. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

May 12th

1922: A strong cold front moves through western Minnesota, replacing shorts with sweaters at Morris. The temperature dropped from 91 to 26 on this date.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

May 12th

Average High: 68F (Record: 90F set in 1961)

Average Low: 48F (Record: 28F set in 1946)

Average Precipitation: 0.11" (Record: 1.52" set in 1906)

Average Snow: 0.0" (Record: 0.2" in 1946)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

May 12th

Sunrise: 5:47 AM

Sunset: 8:31 PM

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 43 minutes and 51 seconds

*Daylight Gained Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 24 seconds

*When Will We See 15 Hours Of Daylight? May 20th (15 hours, 1 minute, and 39 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/Before 5:30 AM: May 31st (5:30 AM)

*Next Sunset At/After 9 PM: June 12th (9:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

We will still be tracking the chance of some rain across the state for your Mother's Day Sunday, mainly across western Minnesota where a few afternoon showers are possible. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds are expected. Highs will mainly in the 50s and 60s. Some of the warmest weather Sunday will be in northwestern Minnesota, with highs reaching the mid-60s in spots.

These temperatures are still expected to be a good 5-10 degrees below average for mid-May across much of the state, with highs a touch closer to average across northern parts of the state.

If you're planning on heading out fishing Sunday across central or southern Minnesota, here's a look at the forecast for select locations. Once again highs will be in the 50s to 60s with the chance of a few showers.

The bright spot in the forecast is an expected warm-up that is on the way next week, with highs expected to climb into the 70s in the Twin Cities. This period of warmer weather looks to last into at least next weekend.

That next warm up will bring the next chance of showers and storms to the region for the middle of the week. Another period of rain looks possible late next week and into the weekend.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Sunday, showers and storms will continue from parts of the western Gulf Coast into the Southeast with a slowly moving cold front. Rain associated with this will also start to spread into parts of the Northeast. An area of low pressure could help spark off a few showers and a rumble or two of thunder in the upper Midwest. Another area of low pressure will allow for some showers and storms in the Four Corners and Desert Southwest, stretching up to northern California. Some snow may mix in across parts of Colorado and New Mexico.

At least 1-3" of rain will be possible from parts of the Southeast into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through the rest of the weekend into the beginning of the work week.

_______________________________________________

How Hot Weather Affects Your Car Battery and What to Do About It

More from Consumer Reports: "Summer heat is tougher on car batteries than winter’s chill. It may seem counterintuitive, but higher temperatures have a greater impact on the power-generating chemistry inside. And it’s not just about air temperature. Hot summer temps drive up the heat under the hood and accelerate the onset of battery failure. As a result, many motorists wind up stuck along the roadside in the summer. AAA reports that it responded to 1.8 million battery-related service calls in the summer of 2018. “Routine inspection is as important for the battery as it is for the rest of the car,” says John Banta, Consumer Reports’ lead battery tester. To avoid being stranded, owners should be proactive about servicing and replacing their car’s battery, Banta says."

At Baltimore's National Aquarium, Climate Change Presents Challenges Inside And Out

More from NPR: "Three years ago, the National Aquarium in Baltimore made a big announcement. After a public backlash against marine animal parks brought on by the documentary Blackfish, the aquarium decided to move its prized pod of dolphins to a first-of-its-kind sanctuary. They set a 2020 deadline to find the perfect spot either off the coast of Florida or in the Caribbean — one where the water is warm, the area is protected and the climate is calm. But now, that 2020 move is no longer realistic, according to John Racanelli, the aquarium's CEO. And that's due in large part to a factor beyond its control: climate change. Of the more than 50 sites the aquarium has surveyed, so far not one has been deemed safe enough from things like fierce storms and algal blooms, both projected to worsen as temperatures rise."

How Weeds Help Fight Climate Change

More from the BBC: "More than 60 years ago, when he was a child, farmer Peter Andrews saw his first dust storm. He still remembers it. “The noise was horrendous,” he says. “We hid in the house waiting for it to pass. The whole sky was dark. And the damage we saw the next day was even more terrible.” The wind had ripped many of the trees on his family’s property completely bare. Some of their horses and cattle asphyxiated, unable to breathe in the dust. That early experience has led him to a particular calling: trying to regenerate Australia’s land, since dust storms occur in hot, arid regions where there is little vegetation to anchor the soil."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great Sunday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser