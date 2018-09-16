As Diane Foley watched the new movie "Viper Club," about an American freelance journalist taken hostage by terrorists in Syria and his mother's struggles to free him, her suspicions were confirmed — and her anger stoked.

"This sounds like my son's story," she told herself. "This sounds like my story."

The parallels between Foley and Helen Sterling, played by Susan Sarandon, are striking. So much so that Foley was infuriated to learn of the film's existence only after it had been finished.

"It's so blatantly my story," Foley said in an interview after leaving a screening at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday. She said the filmmakers had lifted moments, conversations and monthslong struggles from her life and misrepresented the work of journalists like her son, James, without consulting her or any other families whose loved ones were held hostage and killed.

And it raised a question, more philosophical than legal: Can a story ever be so traumatic and personal that it belongs to its subject?

Sarandon plays a nurse (like Foley) who's counseled by well-meaning but ineffective government officials not to speak publicly about her son's abduction and the threat to his life. She's frustrated to find that FBI agents investigating his kidnapping aren't talking to State Department officials who are supposedly in charge of diplomatic efforts to free him.

An image from a video released by ISIS in 2014 purports to show the killing of journalist James Foley by the militant group.

Ultimately, Helen makes contact with powerful people outside the government who tap their own influential networks to try to get her son out of Syria.

This happened in real life, to Foley and to the families of other journalists and aid workers who were kidnapped by ISIS and in some cases met the same fate as James, who was beheaded in a video blasted across YouTube in 2014.

In a surreal collision of life and art, YouTube is distributing "Viper Club," first theatrically in October, in time for awards season, and later online through its paid premium service. The platform came under withering criticism for not acting fast enough to remove gruesome beheading videos when Foley and other ISIS hostages were killed.

Maryam Keshavarz, the film's co-writer and director, acknowledged that the story is inspired by the experiences of Foley and others. She says she has read hundreds of articles about the hostages and watched several documentaries. She even initially named the film "Vulture Club," after a real group of journalists who report from war zones and other hot spots.

But, Keshavarz insists, hers is a work of fiction.

"I was moved by real-life events," she said. But she said "Viper Club" "isn't one person's story." The ordeals of Foley, journalist Steven Sotloff, aid worker Kayla Mueller and many others taken prisoner over the years created a canvas that Keshavarz said she used to tell a new story about the struggles facing journalists who work in the world's most dangerous places.