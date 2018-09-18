The mother of LeSean McCoy's son said in a court filing Tuesday that she agreed to defend the Buffalo Bills running back against an allegation he abused the boy even though she says she knew the accusation was true.

In a three-page document filed in Fulton County State Court in Georgia, Stephanie Maisonet says she reluctantly agreed to the deal in exchange for McCoy offering to drop a custody case and allow her to enroll their 6-year-old son in a school in Miami.

Maisonet says she previously filed a report with child services — she did not say where or when — after her son would come home bruised and crying after visiting McCoy. She also included a picture of her son with bruises on his chin in the filing.

McCoy responded by calling Maisonet's allegations as being "provably false, outrageously inaccurate and offensive," in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

Maisonet's allegations were added to a lawsuit filed by McCoy's ex-girlfriend last month. Delicia Cordon alleges McCoy failed to protect her after she was bloodied, beaten and had $133,000 worth of jewelry stolen by an intruder at a home the running back owns in Milton, just outside Atlanta.

Cordon also alleged McCoy would "often brutally beat his dog," and would also "aggressively, physically discipline and beat his young son."

Last week, McCoy's lawyers asked a judge to throw out the lawsuit because there was no basis to hold him responsible for Cordon being hurt. They also argued the lawsuit was filled with unrelated false, salacious allegations that are meant only to embarrass McCoy and cast him in a bad light.