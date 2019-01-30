NEW YORK — Authorities say the death of a young woman who fell down stairs at a Manhattan subway station with her 1-year-old daughter appears to be related to a pre-existing medical condition.
The city's chief medical examiner said Wednesday the cause of death is still pending but that 22-year-old Malaysia Goodson, of Stamford, Connecticut, had no significant trauma.
Goodson was unconscious next to a toppled over stroller when police arrived at the Seventh Avenue B-D-E station in midtown around 8 p.m. Monday. Her child was unharmed. Police say there were no witnesses.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which also is investigating, called Goodson's death "a heartbreaking tragedy."
