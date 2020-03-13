LOMIRA, Wis. — Cash bond has been set at $100,000 for a Lomira mother accused in the death of her 3-year-old son.
Jamie Hildebrandt, 32, is charged with neglect of a child resulting in death.
Dodge County sheriff's deputies were called to the home last Friday where the child had died. Investigators say the boy did not die of natural causes.
The father of the child, Frank Pleester, 33, was arrested on a probation hold. Two other children were removed from the home by Dodge County Human Services.
