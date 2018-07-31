HARTFORD, Conn. — A necklace containing the ashes of a Connecticut mother's baby son has been stolen.
NBC Connecticut reports LeeAnn Winn of South Windsor posted a photo of the keepsake and her story on Facebook, where it was shared over 2,000 times.
Winn says someone smashed the window of her friend's car on Broad Street in Hartford on Saturday night, and stole her purse. In her purse was a silver vial on a chain containing the ashes of her baby son, who passed away in 2009.
Winn says, "It was all that I have left." She says she isn't concerned about anything else that was taken. Hartford Police are encouraging anyone with information about the necklace to contact them.
