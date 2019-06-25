MINERAL POINT, Wis. — A Mineral Point woman and her adult daughter have been charged in the death of a 13-year-old girl.
Fifty-year-old Laurie Barry and 27-year-old Alexis Barry have been charged with party to first-degree reckless homicide in the May 2018 death of Selah Kaden who was visiting the family from North Carolina.
Court documents say Kaden had been beaten and smothered or suffocated.
A court hearing in Lafayette County Circuit Court is scheduled July 9. Court records do not list defense attorneys.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Judge tosses former football players' lawsuit against the U
The lawsuit sought unspecified damages for discrimination against the players after a woman alleged she was the victim of a gang rape in 2016. U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank said the players offered "no factual support for their allegations."
National
Tesla budget provision targeted at senator who sells parts
A late addition to the Wisconsin state budget that makes it easier to sell Tesla vehicles in Wisconsin was targeted to win over the vote of a Republican state senator who sells Tesla parts and salvaged electric vehicles.
Minneapolis
Police arrest suspect in 2015 slaying of north Mpls. activist
Police officials said they arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the murder of Susan Spiller. He was 14 at the time.
Minneapolis
Suspected serial rapist receives 10-year prison term in Minneapolis cold case murder
Darrell Rea was convicted last month in the 1983 murder of 17-year-old Laurie Mesedahl.
Local
Freed from Alaskan glacier's decades-long grip, Minnesota airman's remains heading home
The 19-year-old from Arlington died when his Air Force plane crashed into a mountainside east of Anchorage in 1952.