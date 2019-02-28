MORRISVILLE, Pa. — A school official says a mother accused of killing her 13-year-old son and four other family members pulled the boy out of school about two weeks earlier.

Morrisville, Pennsylvania, Superintendent Jason Harris said Thursday that Shana Decree notified the suburban Philadelphia district she was withdrawing Damon Decree Jr. but didn't give a reason.

Harris said parents must follow up with a plan on how their child will be educated but the school never heard back.

Shana and her 19-year-old daughter, Dominique Decree, are charged with five counts of homicide in the deaths of Damon, Shana's 25-year-old daughter, Shana's sister and the sister's twin 9-year-old girls.

Police have not yet determined a motive or said how they died. The bodies were found Monday at the apartment where they all lived.

Shana's attorney declined comment. It's unclear who is representing Dominique.