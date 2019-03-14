On a winter day in 1981, the body of a newborn baby was found abandoned in a ditch near a cornfield in Sioux Falls. He had been wrapped in a blanket. Tears were frozen on his cheeks.

After no one reported him missing, residents in Sioux Falls named him Andrew John Doe. He was eventually laid to rest in a local cemetery, where he remained unidentified, but not forgotten, for nearly four decades, a court document said.

Now authorities believe they have solved the case. On Friday, the Sioux Falls Police Department said investigators had finally tracked down the baby’s mother, a 57-year-old woman in Sioux Falls named Theresa Bentaas, using DNA testing and genealogy databases. She was arrested that day and faces murder charges, the department announced at a news conference.

Chief Matt Burns said the arrest was the outcome of years of persistence. Even as tips went nowhere and lines of investigation went thin, he said, detectives pressed on “in the hope of generating a lead, stirring a memory or burdening a conscience to confess.”

The turning point in the case, which highlights how DNA technology is increasingly being used to solve old homicides, came in 2009, Burns said. That was when Michael Webb, a detective at the department, took the lead in pursuing the investigation using technology and databases that were not available to his predecessors.

The case was “cold,” Webb said, but it was never “closed.”

“We don’t forget about these cases — we never do,” he said. “You work pretty hard when it is a child case.”

Bentaas is being held on murder and manslaughter charges, but the final charges will be determined by a grand jury or in a preliminary hearing on March 26, Crystal Johnson, a prosecutor working on the case, said. Bentaas is being held in the Minnehaha County jail with bail set at $250,000, according to records from the county Sheriff’s Office.

She had an initial appearance in front of a judge on Monday, Johnson said.

Raleigh Hansman, a lawyer for Bentaas, declined to comment, and calls to Bentaas’ family members were not answered.

Advances in DNA technology and genealogy databases have recently helped authorities find suspects in a number of old murder cases, including the search for the Golden State Killer in California. Some of these cases, like the Sioux Falls one, have involved the identification of mysterious remains, Webb said.

“These cases are frustrating and disappointing,” he said. “You are going to learn you have more failures than successes. We persisted on.”