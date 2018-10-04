THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — Sheriff's officials say a mother and two children died when her car collided with another vehicle in northwestern Minnesota.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Wednesday afternoon near Thief River Falls. The mother and children were thrown from their vehicle and died at the scene.
No information on the identities and ages of the victims has been released. The driver of the other vehicle was not seriously hurt.
The Minnesota State Patrol and state Department of Natural Resources also responded to the crash.
Thief River Falls is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of the Canadian border.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Variety
Big news at Como Zoo: Newborn giraffe enters world at 5 feet 8 inches tall
The newborn will make its public debut next week.
Local
Mother, 2 children killed in Minnesota crash
Sheriff's officials say a mother and two children died when her car collided with another vehicle in northwestern Minnesota.
Local
Mother, 2 children killed in crash near Thief River Falls
Sheriff's officials say a mother and her two children were thrown from their vehicle and died at the scene of the accident in northwestern Minnesota.
North Metro
Victims of separate crashes in northwest metro ID'd
The crashes occurred in Coon Rapids and Rogers
Local
Titletown District will include residential, office space
The Green Bay Packers are adding residential options to its Titletown District near Lambeau Field.