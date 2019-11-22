FORT SMITH, Ark. — Authorities in Arkansas say a 30-year-old woman and two of her children have died following a house fire earlier this week.
Fort Smith police spokesman Aric Mitchell says Whitney Kaub died early Friday from injuries suffered in the Tuesday morning fire in Fort Smith, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock. Police say Kaub's 3-year-old daughter died Tuesday and her 5-year-old son died Thursday.
Mitchell says Kaub's two other children, ages 8 and 10, remain hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
The Southwest Times-Record reports that authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire but say there were no smoke detectors in the home.
