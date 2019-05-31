BUCKSPORT, Maine — Court documents indicate a Maine motel owner accused of abusing three children bound a 6-year-old girl and hung her upside down from a hook as punishment.
An affidavit filed in court indicates the assaults happened at the Spring Fountain Motel in Bucksport while the owner was watching the three siblings while their mom was at work.
Kaleem Adnan, who goes by "Danny," denies harming the kids, and said they were making up lies against him because he cut off their cable TV and video games.
He's facing felony assault charges, as well as opioid charges. Adan, who's due in court in June, said he intends to fight the charges.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
NYC considers plan to turn island of graves into city park
New York City officials are considering a plan to turn an island where poor and homeless people have been buried for 150 years into a park.
National
Threat of Mexican tariffs, US companies in the crossfire
The surprise announcement by President Donald Trump of an escalating tariff regime against Mexico is sending ripples through almost every economic sector in the U.S.,…
National
D-Day ceremony spotlights Trump's complicated military ties
World leaders will gather in solemn assembly next week above the sandy beaches of Normandy to mark the 75th anniversary of the world-changing D-Day invasion of France. It's typically a heartfelt tribute to alliance and sacrifice and a unified vow for enduring unity, outweighing any national or political skirmish of the moment.
Nation
Man pleads guilty to slaying, placing remains in freezer
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to murder, corpse abuse and other charges in the killing and dismemberment of his former girlfriend, whose remains were found in a freezer.
Nation
Motel owner charged with abusing 3 children
Court documents indicate a Maine motel owner accused of abusing three children bound a 6-year-old girl and hung her upside down from a hook as punishment.