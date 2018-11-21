Three-point field goals made in a single game
Player (Opponent, Date) 3-FG
1. Malik Smith (at Nebraska, 1/26/14) 8
* 2t. Gabe Kalscheur (vs. Santa Clara, 11/20/2018) 7
2t. Blake Hoffarber (vs. Ohio State, 1/9/2010) 7
2t. Devoe Joseph (at Penn State, 2/14/09) 7
2t. Lawrence McKenzie (vs. Michigan, 2/21/08) 7
2t. Terrance Simmons (vs. Michigan State, 2/10/01) 7
