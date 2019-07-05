GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Authorities say about a dozen people were taken to a hospital — and most were in fair condition — after lightning struck at a popular gathering spot along a South Carolina river on Independence Day, killing one person.
Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital spokeswoman Dawn Bryant said Friday that eight patients were admitted in fair condition and three others had been released.
Georgetown County Deputy Coroner Chase Ridgeway tells WPDE-TV that 44-year-old Ryan Gamble of Andrews, South Carolina, died after the lightning strike.
Authorities said the area is known for its beach and sandbar. The spot is remote and pouring rain and unpaved back roads made it difficult to reach.
