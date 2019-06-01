– The man who shot and killed 12 people at a municipal building here Friday used two .45-caliber handguns that were purchased legally to carry out the rampage, authorities said at a news conference Saturday afternoon.

DeWayne Craddock, 40, of Virginia Beach, bought the guns in 2016 and 2018, an ATF official said. Authorities recovered two other guns from Craddock's home, one of which was also purchased legally, he said. He said authorities were still looking into the purchase of the fourth weapon.

Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera pointedly denied at the news conference that Craddock, who was an employee of the Department of Utilities, had been fired before he gunned down colleagues. Some media outlets reported Craddock's employment had been terminated, citing unnamed sources.

"Make no mistake, we are a heartbroken city," said Julie Hill, communications director for the city. "We lost 12 people who did nothing more than go to work."

Craddock, an engineer, was a 15-year employee of the city's Department of Public Utilities, and all but one of his victims were city employees, authorities said earlier on Saturday. The last victim was a contractor seeking a permit.

Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen solemnly read the names of each at a news conference Saturday morning. They were listed as Laquita C. Brown, Ryan Keith Cox, Tara Welch Gallagher, Mary Louise Gayle, Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Joshua A. Hardy, Michelle "Missy" Langer, Richard H. Nettleton, Katherine A. Nixon, Christopher Kelly Rapp, Herbert "Bert" Snelling and Robert "Bobby" Williams.

Richard H. Nettleton

"They leave a void we will never be able to fill," Hansen said.

Cervera then named Craddock, vowing it would be the only time he would speak his name publicly. Four wounded victims remained hospitalized in various conditions as of Saturday afternoon, according to Sentara Healthcare.

Cervera declined to discuss a motive for the spree but said Craddock used a city-issued badge to gain entry to a public works building in the sprawling municipal complex.

On Saturday, family and friends began to mourn the victims in private moments and at public vigils. One had not yet finished his first year on the job, while another had spent more than four decades with the city. They were engineers, account clerks and administrative assistants.

Rapp, a public works engineer, had a passion for Scottish music, friends said.

The engineer from Powhatan had been working for the Virginia Beach public works department for the past 11 months, officials said. In his spare time, he enjoyed putting on a kilt and playing his pipes, friends said. Tidewater Pipes & Drums, a bagpipe band in southeastern Virginia, said on social media that Rapp was a member of its group.

"We are heartbroken to share the news that our bandmate, Chris Rapp, was one of the victims of Friday's senseless shooting," the group said in a Facebook post.

At Snelling's Virginia Beach home, neighbors kept arriving, some with flowers. "Bert was a great guy. He'd do anything for you," said one man who lives on the street who didn't want to give his name.

Hansen said the city has received an outpouring of support and would be providing assistance to employees. Building 2, where the shooting took place, will remain closed and the city services housed there will be transferred elsewhere.

Gov. Ralph Northam said Saturday that he ordered flags to fly at half-staff on government buildings. President Donald Trump tweeted he had been in contact with local and state officials.

"The Federal Government is there, and will be, for whatever they may need. God bless the families and all!" Trump tweeted.

Friday's mass shooting was the deadliest rampage in the United States this year. It was the worst since a gunman opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., killing 12 before fatally shooting himself.