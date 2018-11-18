State’s best
Zach Parise, above, became the all-time leader in goals scored among Minnesota-born NHL players.
1. Zach Parise 341
2. Dave Christian 340
3. Phil Housley 338
4. Neal Broten 289
5. Matt Cullen 260
