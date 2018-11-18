State’s best Zach Parise, above, became the all-time leader in goals scored among Minnesota-born NHL players. 1. Zach Parise 341 2. Dave Christian 340 3. Phil Housley 338 4. Neal Broten 289 5. Matt Cullen 260

EDITOR'S NOTE: We are changing commenting systems. As part of this transition, beginning Thursday the system will not be available. We expect to resume commenting service on Sunday, Nov. 18.