Here's a note to drivers who come into downtown Minneapolis on eastbound I-394. The freeway will be closed east of 11th Street for about six hours on Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., lanes will be closed at 11th Street and drivers will not be able access exits at 4th Street and 3rd Avenue. A detour will take drivers along I-94, although the ramp to 12th Street will remain open and can be used to get into downtown.

The closure is so Gephart Electric can search for an electrical problem. "It has nothing to do with the freeway, but crews need to work on the freeway to figure out what the problem is," said MnDOT spokesman David Aeikens.

MnDOT issues permits to close highways when appropriate to construction companies and contractors so they can work safely, Aeikens said.

During the closure, City of Minneapolis parking ramps will remain open. Drivers will need to take an alternate route to get to them. Possible alternatives include using Hwy. 55 to 7th Street or exiting eastbound I-394 at Dunwoody Boulevard and using Hennepin Avenue to 7th Street or 5th Street.

The closure will not affect commuters leaving downtown as the westbound lanes will remain open all day.