CANNES, France — Party on dudes: Almost three decades later, "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" is getting a new sequel.
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will reprise their roles as Ted "Theodore" Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq. in a third "Bill & Ted" adventure and the first in 27 years. The project was announced Tuesday at the Cannes Film Festival, with MGM's Orion Pictures set to release the film, titled "Bill & Ted Face the Music," in the U.S.
The script is by original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Dean Parisot will direct.
It will be the third installment in the franchise that began with 1989's "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" and followed up with 1991's "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
U.S. allies scramble to repair damage from Trump's Iran nuclear pact decision
European leaders condemn decision to renege on deal with Iran.
World
The Latest: Malaysia leader votes, says campaign was vicious
The Latest on Malaysia's election (all times local):
World
Philippine chief justice returns to office amid ouster moves
The embattled Philippine chief justice has returned to office after taking leave two months ago amid efforts by President Rodrigo Duterte's administration to oust her from the Supreme Court.
World
Leaders of Japan, China, SKorea hold talks focused on NKorea
The rapidly evolving situation on the Korean Peninsula and U.S. threats to free trade were likely agenda items as China, Japan and South Korea sat down Wednesday for their first trilateral summit in more than two years.
National
Trump declares US leaving 'horrible' Iran nuclear accord
President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the landmark nuclear accord with Iran on Tuesday, abruptly restoring harsh sanctions in the most consequential foreign policy action of his presidency. He declared he was making the world safer, but he also deepened his isolation on the world stage and revived doubts about American credibility.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.