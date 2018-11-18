Count on them

Most accurate field goal kickers in NFL history:

1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore .901

2. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh .877

3. Steven Hauschka, Buffalo .877

4. Dan Bailey, Vikings .876

5. Stephen Gostkowski, N.E. .876

6. Robbie Gould, S.F. .874

7. Mike Vanderjagt, retired .865

8. Nate Kaeding, retired .862

9. Matt Bryant, Atlanta .861

10. Kai Forbath, free agent .859

(with current teams)