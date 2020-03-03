GRAMBLING, La. — Prince Moss scored 25 points and had 10 rebounds and Grambling beat Mississippi Valley State 81-61 on Monday night to win its third straight.
Ivy Smith Jr. scored 14 points with seven assists for the Tigers (16-13, 10-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who have had three straight winning seasons for the first time since 1979. Kelton Edwards added 11 points.
Michael Green scored 26 points and Caleb Hunter added 14 with seven rebounds for the Delta Devils (2-27, 2-15), who have lost six straight. Zachary Barnes had 12 points.
Mississippi Valley State plays its final regular season game at Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday. Grambling plays at Alabama A&M on Thursday.
