BAKU, Azerbaijan — Russia will allow an international delegation to inspect its shuttered drug-testing lab this month, the World Anti-Doping Agency said Thursday.

The visit is part of a deal between WADA and the Russian government which allowed the country's anti-doping agency to be reinstated in September, following a suspension of almost three years because of widespread drug use.

The September deal gave Russia a deadline of Dec. 31 to provide full data from the lab, which has been closed since 2015, in the hope it could shed light on doping cases from previous years. Russia must also hand over samples from the lab for reanalysis by June 30.

WADA president Craig Reedie said at a WADA board meeting Thursday in Azerbaijan that a delegation will visit Russia on Nov. 28.

WADA didn't immediately respond to an inquiry about who will take part in the visit or whether the agency expects to receive all of the data during that visit.

WADA said its board also approved the creation of an "independent ethics board," a development which follows a dispute over alleged bullying at a meeting in September.

It is not yet clear how the new ethics board would differ from the existing Ethics Panel's advisory role, or if it could discipline WADA officials.

"There are some details to work out on that in the coming weeks," WADA spokesman James Fitzgerald told The Associated Press.

Also, Nigeria's national drug-testing agency has been declared non-compliant by WADA.

According to WADA statistics, the Nigerian National Anti-Doping Committee registered only 30 samples tested last year, one of the smallest numbers of any large country. Of those, seven were positive.