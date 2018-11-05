PLYMOUTH, Minn. _ Mosaic Co. (MOS) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $247.5 million.

The Plymouth, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $2.93 billion in the period.

Mosaic expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2 per share.

Mosaic shares have climbed 26 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 2 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $32.22, an increase of 44 percent in the last 12 months.

