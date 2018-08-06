PLYMOUTH, Minn. _ Mosaic Co. (MOS) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $67.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plymouth, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period.

Mosaic expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.45 to $1.80 per share.

Mosaic shares have risen 17 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased nearly 7 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $30.10, a climb of 33 percent in the last 12 months.

