CANBERRA, Australia — Australia's reelected Prime Minister Scott Morrison has named his Cabinet that includes the first indigenous Australian.
Morrison named Ken Wyatt as the indigenous affairs minister on Sunday, a week after his conservative coalition won a surprise victory.
He also announced Marise Payne will be the women's minister as well as the foreign minister, the position she held in his previous government.
She is one of a record seven women in the Cabinet.
Josh Frydenberg and Mathias Cormann will stay in their posts of the treasurer and the finance minister, respectively.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Sports St. Thomas' dismissal from MIAC triggers firestorm: 'Don't cry about it ... try to get better'
More from Star Tribune
Sports St. Thomas' dismissal from MIAC triggers firestorm: 'Don't cry about it ... try to get better'
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Melania Trump colors fish with kids at Japan digital museum
Melania Trump was perfectly cool Sunday at an air-conditioned interactive digital museum in Tokyo where she drew a purple fish and had it projected on a digital aquarium on the wall, as she and her host, Japanese first lady Akie Abe, joined dozens of schoolchildren while their husbands played golf under the scorching sun.
World
Thai media report death of ex-PM Prem Tinsulanonda
Prem Tinsulanonda (tee-NAH'-soo-lah-nohn), one of Thailand's most influential political figures over four decades who served as army commander, prime minister and adviser to the royal palace, has died at age 98.
World
Morrison names 1st indigenous Australian in Cabinet
Australia's reelected Prime Minister Scott Morrison has named his Cabinet that includes the first indigenous Australian.
World
UN says Taliban captives in Afghanistan subjected to abuse
The U.N. says Taliban captives in Afghanistan have been subjected to abuse, ill-treatment and actions that may amount to torture.
World
Taiwanese same-sex couples wed at vibrant banquet
More than 1,000 people attended a mass wedding banquet in Taiwan's capital to celebrate the marriage of same-sex couples after a landmark decision legalizing the unions.