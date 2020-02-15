CHICAGO — Sonya Morris scored 23 points, Kelly Campbell had nine points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, and No. 13 DePaul beat Butler 89-60 on Friday night to snap the Bulldogs' five-game winning streak.

It was a matchup of the top-scoring offense in the league against the best defense. DePaul entered averaging 84.9 points per game and the Bulldogs allow just 58.7 points.

Deja Church added 19 points and Chante Stonewall had 17 points for DePaul (22-3, 12-1 Big East), which has never lost to Butler in 19 all-time games. The Blue Demons' only conference setback was a 63-61 loss to Creighton.

Katherine Strong scored 13 points to lead Butler (17-6. 9-3). Kristen Spolyar had 13 points and 10 rebounds.