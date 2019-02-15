SALT LAKE CITY — Parents of Mormon missionaries will be able to hear their children's voices a lot more often under new rules announced Friday. The proselytizing youngsters can call home every week instead of only twice a year.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a news release Friday that the move is aimed at encouraging families to be more involved in the missionary experience. Missionaries can call, text or do video chats.

The immediate change affects 65,000 missionaries serving worldwide.

Missions are considered rites of passage for many Mormons, designed to strengthen their faith and broaden their perspective on the world.

Men can go as young as 18 and serve two years, while women can go starting at 19 and serve for 18 months.