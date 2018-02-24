SALT LAKE CITY — New Mormon president Russell M. Nelson is lamenting that laws allow people to have guns who shouldn't.

KUTV-TV in Salt Lake City reported Friday Nelson made the comments last weekend in Las Vegas to young people about the Florida school shooting.

The station obtained a short video clip of the speech.

After saying that it's natural to ask how God could allow such things to happen, Nelson said: "Well, God allows us to have our agency and men have passed laws that allow guns to go to people who shouldn't have them."

The clip ends after that comment.

A spokesman with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints declined comment.

The religion bans lethal weapons at its churches but usually stays out of the gun control debate.