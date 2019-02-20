SALT LAKE CITY — The Mormon church says it won't stand in the way of a proposal to ban gay conversion therapy for minors in its home base of Utah, a position that advocates heralded as a milestone in the conservative state.

Troy Williams with the group Equality Utah said Wednesday the stance is important because LGBT members have historically reported that church leaders encouraged them to attend therapy aimed at changing their sexual orientation.

The faith has now denounced conversion therapy or other practices that subject people to abuse. Marty Stephens, a lobbyist for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, says counseling in line with church teachings on marriage and sexuality won't come under the proposed ban.

LGBT conversation therapy has been banned in fifteen states and the District of Columbia.