Over 15 years, four women in Lake Oswego, Ore., a wealthy Portland suburb, sought police protection against the same man, court filings show.

“He threatened to burn down my house with me in it,” one woman wrote in her application for a restraining order. “I don’t know what he’s going to do next,” a second wrote. “He choked me so hard it left a mark on my throat,” wrote another. “He is scaring my children and me,” a fourth woman said.

Yet the man, Douglas E. Greenberg, remains one of Morgan Stanley’s top financial advisers — and a celebrated member of the wealth management industry.

For years, Morgan Stanley executives knew about his alleged conduct, according to seven former employees.

Morgan Stanley received a federal subpoena related to one abuse allegation, according to a lawyer for one of the women. In another instance, a Morgan Stanley manager alerted his superior when Greenberg was charged with violating a restraining order, according to three former employees. Another manager at the firm liked and replied to a Facebook post by one of Greenberg’s ex-wives in which she described his abuse.

Despite this information, Greenberg is still an employee and a member of the elite “Chairman’s Club,” which recognizes brokers who are not only top producers but also meet certain “conduct and compliance standards.”

This week, after the New York Times contacted Morgan Stanley, the bank put Greenberg on “administrative leave pending further review of this situation,” said a Morgan Stanley spokeswoman, Christy Jockle.