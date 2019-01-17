NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Morgan Stanley, down $1.96 to $42.53
The bank's fourth-quarter results fell short of expectations as its stock and bond traders struggled.
CSX Corp., down 29 cents to $65.09
The railroad operator forecast far slower revenue growth in 2019.
Signet Jewelers Ltd., down $8.23 to $25.13
The jewelry company said it had a difficult holiday shopping season and slashed its forecasts.
Cars.com Inc., up $1.55 to $24.71
The online auto marketplace said it is considering a sale of the company and other strategic options.
Fastenal Co., $3.22 to $57.34
The industrial and construction fastener maker said customers became a bit less cautious about spending in December.
M&T Bank Corp., up $8.79 to $163.21
The bank's fourth-quarter profit surpassed Wall Street estimates.
PPG Industries Inc., up $4.82 to $107.36
The paint and coatings maker announced solid results in the fourth quarter.
Western Digital Corp., down $1.36 to $36.47
Hard drive makers took sharp losses on Thursday.
