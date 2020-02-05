MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Dallas Morgan scored a career-high 29 points as Central Michigan beat Bowling Green 92-82 on Tuesday night. David DiLeo added 26 points for the Chippewas.
Kevin McKay had 13 points for Central Michigan (13-8, 6-2 Mid-American Conference). Rob Montgomery added 11 points.
Justin Turner scored a season-high 31 points for the Falcons (17-6, 8-2), whose eight-game winning streak was broken. Trey Diggs added 11 points. Michael Laster had 10 points and six assists.
Central Michigan faces Buffalo on the road on Friday. Bowling Green plays Toledo at home on Saturday.
