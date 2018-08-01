, -- Esney Chacon had two hits and two RBI, and Williander Moreno allowed just three hits over five innings as the DSL Tigers1 defeated the DSL Cardinals Red 6-1 on Wednesday.

W. Moreno (2-3) allowed one run while striking out five and walking two to get the win.

DSL Tigers1 started the scoring with a big third inning, when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run double by Chacon.

Following the big inning, the DSL Cardinals Red cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Luis Andujar hit an RBI single, driving in Erik Pena.

The DSL Tigers1 later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Yerjeni Perez scored on an error, while Martin Olivas hit an RBI double in the seventh.

Jose Moreno (2-4) went five innings, allowing four runs and eight hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

The five extra-base hits for DSL Tigers1 included a season-high five doubles.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com