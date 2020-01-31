MOREHEAD, Ky. — Jordan Walker and Djimon Henson scored 21 points apiece as Morehead State defeated Southeast Missouri 90-74 on Thursday night.
Henson also had eight rebounds. Tyzhaun Claude had 15 points for Morehead State (10-12, 4-5 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Malik Riddle added 13 points.
Alex Caldwell scored a career-high 29 points for the Redhawks (4-18, 0-9), who have now lost nine consecutive games. Nygal Russell added 16 points. Jordan Love had 14 points.
Morehead State faces UT Martin at home on Saturday. Southeast Missouri plays Eastern Kentucky on the road on Saturday.
