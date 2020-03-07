On a rainy Thursday afternoon, in a plush pink conference room in Manhattan, a group of colleagues formed a meditation circle. As they sat in their own silence, sirens and traffic wailed below. “Bathe in the joy of truly loving yourself,” a former Tibetan Buddhist monk advised them.

Over the course of an hour, the participants — co-workers at WayUp, a company that matches employers with recent college graduates and students — were guided through deep breaths, spoke to each other about “flow” and “powerful creative states,” and completed a self-hypnosis exercise.

They bonded over their challenges with sleep and overworking. At the end of the session, one employee mentioned his chest feeling less tight; another described a pinch in her back dissipating.

“That was awesome,” said Brandon Santulli, the office manager at WayUp. It was his first time meditating. “I feel very energized now,” he said, “and that’s not usually how I feel until I get another cup of cold brew.”

As companies have stressed the importance of work-life balance and mental health, and a younger, more open-minded workforce has joined their ranks, wellness initiatives have ramped up in workplaces across the country.

These optional activities, often scheduled during company hours, include basic meditation and yoga, as well as vision-boarding (creating a collage, essentially), energy consulting, sound baths and hypnotherapy.

They are meant to be restorative and instructive, without veering too didactic. And they are not peculiar to millennial-led startups: Multinational corporations, restaurant owners and federal government agencies are among the employers calling for more wellness in the workplace.

“No one wants to sit down for an hour and be lectured about stress management,” said Cassandra Bianco, the founder of Wellbeings, a network of corporate wellness consultants who, in addition to leading the meditation workshop at WayUp, have performed cacao ceremonies for Spotify and hosted an intuitive eating course at the Wing. “They want to sit for an hour and feel de-stressed.”

The ultimate purpose is to encourage a corporate culture that takes a more holistic approach to employee well-being and embraces imperfection in the daily grind.

“I’ve seen firsthand what five deep belly breaths before a meeting can do,” Bianco said.

Last spring, the World Health Organization officially recognized burnout as an “occupational phenomenon” caused by chronic workplace stress.

Roughly two-thirds of full-time workers experience burnout on the job, according to a 2018 Gallup study of nearly 7,500 employees. Another study, by Deloitte, found that nearly 70% of respondents thought their employers weren’t doing enough to prevent or reduce burnout within the workplace, with 21% of employees stating that their organization didn’t offer any programs to assist in minimizing burnout.

Some companies are approaching the problem from a wellness perspective, encouraging employees to free their minds of work from time to time, and to be more open about their challenges.

“We want to be proactive and catch things, rather than dealing with burnout,” said Kate Goodall, the chief executive of the nonprofit Halcyon, which started incorporating wellness into its programming after it became clear that its fellows were stressed, anxious and under severe pressure to perform.

But the success of wellness practices also relies on both the willingness of employees and top leadership to integrate these values into their company culture, said Maryam Ajayi, who runs workshops that blend breath work, human resources principles and mindfulness techniques through her company Indagba.

“There’s people that don’t understand it and will not come anywhere near it,” she said. “But most people, especially with the epidemic of burnout, they’re like, ‘I’ll try anything.’ They are sick of being sick.”