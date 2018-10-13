HOUGHTON, Mich. — Officials at Isle Royale National Park say they've wrapped up the first phase of a multi-year effort to rebuild the gray wolf population.

Three females and one male were trapped on the Minnesota mainland in recent weeks and flown to the Lake Superior park. Another died during transit.

Two other wolves were already at the park — the last survivors of a population that had nearly disappeared because of inbreeding and other factors.

Superintendent Phyllis Green says officials scrapped a plan to take two wolves from Michigan's Upper Peninsula to Isle Royale this fall because bad weather has hampered trapping. She says they may try to relocate some Canadian wolves this winter.

Up to 30 wolves will be taken to the park in the next three to five years.